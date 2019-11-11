Cyprus will strip ‘golden passports’ from 26 foreigners
The Cypriot authorities have announced the launch of a program of the revocation of state passports that were issued to various foreign nationals in exchange for investment. In total, it is planned to revoke Cyprus citizenship from 26 foreigners.
Nine Russians, one Malaysian, one Iranian, two Kenyans, five Chinese and eight Cambodians will lose Cypriot citizenship. The authorities of the island state do not disclose the names of people who will be affected.
A few days ago, the President of Cyprus, Nikos Anastasiadis, stated that everyone who received Cypriot citizenship in violation of the rules and laws would be deprived of it.
