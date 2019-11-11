Jet2.com gives Budapest Airport Birmingham bond boost

Last Friday saw Budapest Airport expand its bond with Birmingham as Jet2.com launched a twice-weekly service to the UK Midlands airport. Investing in the Hungarian gateway’s W19/20 network sees the airline contribute an additional 17,000 seats to the market between Hungary’s capital city and Birmingham this season.

“The launch of Jet2.com’s new link has been perfectly timed for passengers to enjoy excellent connections between cities renowned for their world-famous Christmas markets,” comments Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport. “Nearly 50,000 people flew between Budapest and Birmingham last year, so we’re delighted our airline partner has made this commitment to provide additional services to one of our largest country markets.”