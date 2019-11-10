Customized Tours Connecting Visitors and The Locals In East Africa

Augustine Tours offer tours to East Africa which are tailor-made for their tourists based on their travel wishes. The tour company is of the opinion that those who travel independently or in small group tours to East Africa have varied opportunities to indulge in a vast tourism potential that goes beyond wildlife game drives and gorilla safaris.

Augustine Tours also opines that using a local tour operator is a great option that “Speak to someone who’s been there” if tourists aren’t familiar with the destination they are traveling to. The local experts are those people whose mission is to make sure that tourists get things right from the single and simple details of the planning to the execution of the tour. Nobody knows the destination better than the locals.

The tour choice is obviously diverse, the travel information is usually available through different travel blogs and browsing online and landing onto an itinerary that matches your needs might be challenging”, remarked Augustine tours.

Although tourism refers to travel, it goes beyond flying to different countries, crossing airports, staying in hotels, driving around beautiful cities, taking pictures of white sand beaches, green hills. Tourists with varied demographics from younger to older generations including upscale, budget or eco-tourists alike can enjoy tours designed and run by locals while contributing to the local economy, Augustine Tours says.

Augustine Tours, as a Rwanda based tour company with a Europe office in Germany, focuses on tailor-made tours through private and small groups travels. This, according to the company, implies giving visitors tailor-made tours that benefit local employment.

On its website, there is a post discussing the advantages of customized tours in connecting visitors and the locals. Tourists traveling with Augustine Tours have an option of choosing from the offers available on its website or going for tailor-made tours that are usually designed from the tourist wish-list to meet special wishes.

The tour company encourages inquiries about tailor-made tours and that isn’t an extra work other than their usual. With their local expertise, they are happy to produce a fresh tour itinerary coming from the client’s wish-list polished with available/doable activities within their budget and time.

The company highlights a tour that has received massive praise from their clients- 9 Days 4 Countries Tour, an adventure tour taking you to Rwanda, Uganda, DR Congo, and Burundi, offering amazing experiences on Gorilla trekking, Nyiragongo Volcano, beautiful sceneries, lakes, waterfalls, and cultural visits. The tour price starts from €2656.00 per person sharing on Half board basis excluding international flights.

Augustine Tours was founded in 2010 and focuses on creating and promoting tailor-made tours offering authentic and unique travel experiences benefiting visitors and local employment while preserving the cultural heritage, wildlife, and nature. It serves individuals and companies with an interest in leisure and corporate trips to East Africa. Its offers are flexible and can always be adjusted according to the needs of the clients.

