Plane with 196 people on board burns in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh airport

Packed Boeing 737-800, belonging to Ukrainian budget SkyUp Airlines, with 196 people on board, had some trouble while landing in a popular Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh.

Airport maintenance staff had to rush to put out a fire on the plane’s landing gear just minutes after it landed in Egypt.

Just as the plane finished taxiing on the tarmac, the landing gear on its left side suddenly burst into flames. The bright fire raged for about a minute before airport staff put it out with fire extinguishers.

None of the 196 people on board were hurt, the airline said. A fuel leak is believed to be the reason of the fire.