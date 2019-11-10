Geoffrey Lipman joins Honors Circle African Tourism Board

Professor Geoffrey Lipman accepted to join the Honors Circle and Advisory Board of the African Tourism Board (ATB)

The certificate was handed to Professor Lipman by Doris Woerfel, CEO of ATB after the UNWTO Ministerial event at World Travel Market in London last week.

Professor Geoffrey Lipman leads SUN. Former top exec in IATA, WTTC and UNWTO, Geoffrey is currently also president of the International Coalition of Tourism Partners (ICTP) and the Green Growth Travelism Institute (GGTI), as well as a Visiting Professor at Hasselt University, Belgium & Victoria University Australia.

Professor Lipman has been a champion for African Tourism for decades. He founded the STEP program at UNWTO when he was Deputy Secretary-General of the organization.

Lipman said: “Happy to join this excellent program for Africa and help bring Climate Friendly Travel across the continent. Watch out for SUNx Malta African Earth Lung Alliance in 2020 to help save the second-largest rainforest on the planet.”

The African Tourism Board’s philosophy is to have tourism as a catalyst for unity, peace, growth, prosperity, job creation for the people of Africa -with a vision where Africa becomes one tourist destination of choice in the world.