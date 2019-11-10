All smiles after ITIC in London concluded

A week of high profile Travel and Tourism Events concluded in London last week. Among them the International Investment Conference in London jointly organized by ITIC Group CEP Ibrahim Ayoub and Chairman Dr. Taleb Rifai.

There were a lot of reasons to smile after an all-star list of participants were seen to attend an impressive list of high profile and timely sessions focusing on Africa and Island economies, tourism investments and outreach.

Saint Helena, Bahamas and Jamaica presented Investment opportunities on Saturday morning, November 2, while Dimitri Lesini representing Layton LLP explained how to do business in Africa.

In the afternoon The Red Sea Development project in Saudi Arabia, the Blue Amber project in Zanzibar, Marriott Hotel developments in Bulgaria, accessing investment funds from China and a presentation on shaping smart futures in responsible tourism in Africa and the Caribbean was on the busy agenda.

The International Tourism & Investment Conference together with partners that included the African Tourism Board was a new refreshing approach in style, content, and outcome.