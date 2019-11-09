Sex on the balcony of your hotel more deadly than a terror attack?

You are more at risk of dying having sex on the balcony of your hotel than being killed in a deadly terror attack, told Robin Ingle CEO of Ingle International and MSH International at the Global Travel and Tourism Resilience Council Conference on Friday at the Convention Center in London.

A day before the Jamaica Minster of Tourism Edward Bartlett who also serves as the founder of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Center said:

A Global Oversight of Travel Advisories is urgently needed to limit the threat travel advisories can cause to a tourism economy.

The Resilience Council provides a platform for professionals from various industries to share information and best practices regarding resilience, crises, and disasters – both man-made and natural – in the context of tourism. The Resilience council is partnered with multiple governments around the world, including Jordan, South Africa, Jamaica, Malta, Greece, and Nepal.