KataKaron Business Association hosts massive MOU signing

The KataKaron Business Association made up of local hotel and resort owners organized an MOU signing on the afternoon of November 5, 2019, bringing both public and private sectors together to pledge that it will achieve 4 major objectives over the coming year for the benefit of the environment and the local community.

KataKaron Business Association President Angkana Tanetvisetkul who leads owners and representatives of the 41 hotels & resorts, Supaluck Damrongchuea from the Phuket Public Health Department, and Montee Manator, Deputy Director of TAT Phuket, are to sign the MOU.

Objectives were:

– Reduce garbage generated by hotels, resorts, restaurants and the local community with various initiatives including the reduction of all plastics used in daily operations by 80% by the end of 2020.

– Make guest rooms in all hotels and resorts and our beaches (zoned) non-smoking.

– Encourage visitors to carry pieces of garbage back from their day on the beach and let hotels and resorts sort it

– Develop local community projects to encourage local restaurant to install grease traps and monitor the water being discharged from their outlets.

During the afternoon a guest panel of Karen Hollier of TUI, Cagri Yildiz of Pegas, Montee Manator of TAT Phuket, Suwanya Tungpanya of STA Travel and Vincent Leutwiler of KHIRI Travel joined moderators Matt Hindmarch of AKSARA Collection and Angkana Tanetvisetkul President of KataKaron Business Association to discuss todays expectations on sustainable tourism, new trends in travel plan decision making plus on how we can all join together on future activities as there is no competition when it comes to sustainable tourism.

The Participating Member Hotels and Resorts signing the MOU were:

Sugar Marina Resort – Art

Peach Blosson Resort

Phuket Island View Hotel

Sugar Marina Resort – Fashion

Andaman Cannacia Resort & Spa

Malisa Villa Suites

Sugar Marina Resort – Nautical

Kata Sea Breeze Resort

Thavorn Palm Beach Resort

Sugar Marina Resort – Surf

The SIS Kata Phuket

Aurico Kata Resort & Spa

Karon Sea Sands Resort & Spa

Phuket Golden Sand Inn Kata Rocks Resort & Residences

Karon Whale Resort Phuket

Sawasdee Village

Gran Sunset Hotel

The Front Village Karon Phuket

Katathani Group

Phuket Orchid Resort & Spa

The Village Resort & Spa

Metadee Resort & Villas

Pamookkoo Resort by Kata Group

Kata Palm Resort & Spa

The Old Phuket Karon Beach Resort

Mandarava Resort & Spa

Peach Hill Resort & Spa

The Beach Heights Resort

Baan Karonburi Resort

Best Western Phuket Ocean Resort

Chanalai Group

The Palmery Resort Phuket

Diamond Cottage Resort & Spa

Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa

Andaman Seaview Hotel

Marina Phuket Resort

The Yama Hotel Phuket

Clubmed Phuket

Beyond Resort Karon

Beyond Resort Kata