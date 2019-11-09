KataKaron Business Association hosts massive MOU signing
The KataKaron Business Association made up of local hotel and resort owners organized an MOU signing on the afternoon of November 5, 2019, bringing both public and private sectors together to pledge that it will achieve 4 major objectives over the coming year for the benefit of the environment and the local community.
KataKaron Business Association President Angkana Tanetvisetkul who leads owners and representatives of the 41 hotels & resorts, Supaluck Damrongchuea from the Phuket Public Health Department, and Montee Manator, Deputy Director of TAT Phuket, are to sign the MOU.
Objectives were:
– Reduce garbage generated by hotels, resorts, restaurants and the local community with various initiatives including the reduction of all plastics used in daily operations by 80% by the end of 2020.
– Make guest rooms in all hotels and resorts and our beaches (zoned) non-smoking.
– Encourage visitors to carry pieces of garbage back from their day on the beach and let hotels and resorts sort it
– Develop local community projects to encourage local restaurant to install grease traps and monitor the water being discharged from their outlets.
During the afternoon a guest panel of Karen Hollier of TUI, Cagri Yildiz of Pegas, Montee Manator of TAT Phuket, Suwanya Tungpanya of STA Travel and Vincent Leutwiler of KHIRI Travel joined moderators Matt Hindmarch of AKSARA Collection and Angkana Tanetvisetkul President of KataKaron Business Association to discuss todays expectations on sustainable tourism, new trends in travel plan decision making plus on how we can all join together on future activities as there is no competition when it comes to sustainable tourism.
The Participating Member Hotels and Resorts signing the MOU were:
Sugar Marina Resort – Art
Peach Blosson Resort
Phuket Island View Hotel
Sugar Marina Resort – Fashion
Andaman Cannacia Resort & Spa
Malisa Villa Suites
Sugar Marina Resort – Nautical
Kata Sea Breeze Resort
Thavorn Palm Beach Resort
Sugar Marina Resort – Surf
The SIS Kata Phuket
Aurico Kata Resort & Spa
Karon Sea Sands Resort & Spa
Phuket Golden Sand Inn Kata Rocks Resort & Residences
Karon Whale Resort Phuket
Sawasdee Village
Gran Sunset Hotel
The Front Village Karon Phuket
Katathani Group
Phuket Orchid Resort & Spa
The Village Resort & Spa
Metadee Resort & Villas
Pamookkoo Resort by Kata Group
Kata Palm Resort & Spa
The Old Phuket Karon Beach Resort
Mandarava Resort & Spa
Peach Hill Resort & Spa
The Beach Heights Resort
Baan Karonburi Resort
Best Western Phuket Ocean Resort
Chanalai Group
The Palmery Resort Phuket
Diamond Cottage Resort & Spa
Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa
Andaman Seaview Hotel
Marina Phuket Resort
The Yama Hotel Phuket
Clubmed Phuket
Beyond Resort Karon
Beyond Resort Kata