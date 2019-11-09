Qatar Airways to launch Kazakhstan service from Doha by the end of year

Negotiations were held today between the aviation authorities of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan in Doha, Qatar. The Qatar delegation was represented by the President of the Civil Aviation Administration, Mr. Abdullah Nasser Turki Al-Subai, and Kazakhstan was represented by Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee, Mr. Talgat Lastaev.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar Askar Shokybaev and representatives of Qatar Airways, Air Astana, and Almaty airport participated in the meeting.

The sides agreed on legal framework for the performance of regular flights with the fifth freedom of air as part of the ‘open skies’ regime of Kazakhstan. Thus, there will be 7 flights between Nur-Sultan and Doha per week, 7 flights per week between Almaty and Doha and 7 cargo flights per week.

According to senior Vice President of Qatar Airways, Mr. Fathi Atti, the first flights between Nur-Sultan and Doha are scheduled to be launched in December this year.

This will enable the passengers from Kazakhstan to travel to 160 destinations around the world.