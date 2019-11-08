Eastin Grand Hotel Nha Trang gets new GM

Hotel Services’ Senior Vice President – Operation Asia Mr. Frank Clovyn announced the appointment of Mr. Leon Dolle as General Manager of Eastin Grand Hotel Nha Trang.

Leon joins with experience in leading and managing numerous 5-star branded properties. He was part of the opening team for the Conrad Bangkok and responsible for the launch and positioning of the hotel and its F&B concepts. He also opened the renowned JW Marriott in Kuala Lumpur.

As GM of the Bed Supper Club Bangkok, he was solely responsible for the positioning and revamping of this club, bar, and restaurant.

In 2012, Leon joined citizenM as Corporate F&B Director, where he developed new F&B concepts and opened 8 hotels, including flagship hotels in New York, London, and Paris.

Most recently Leon was Cluster General Manager of 2 hotels in Germany.