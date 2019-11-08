Vietjet launches Da Nang flights from Hong Kong and Singapore

Vietjet announced the launch of two new international routes, connecting Da Nang, the world’s famous beach destination in Vietnam, with two of Asia’s economic hubs – Singapore and Hong Kong.

The Da Nang – Hong Kong route will operate daily return flights starting from 12 December 2019 with flight duration of approximately one hour and 45 minutes per leg. The flight departs from Da Nang at 12:45 and arrives in Hong Kong at 15:30. The return flight will depart from Hong Kong at 17:20 and land in Da Nang at 18:05 (All in local time). With the new route addition, Vietjet currently operates three routes from Vietnam to Hong Kong, including HCMC/Phu Quoc/Da Nang – Hong Kong with an overall frequency of three flights per day.

Also operating daily, the Da Nang – Singapore route will commence operations starting from 20 December 2019 with flight duration of approximately 2 hour 40 minutes per leg. The flight will depart from Da Nang at 12:20 and arrive in Singapore at 15:55. The return flight will take off from Singapore at 10:50 and land in Da Nang at 12:30 (All in local time). Vietjet currently operates 3 routes connecting Vietnam and Singapore, including Hanoi/HCMC/Da Nang – Singapore with a total frequency of 4 flights per day.

Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son said: “To meet the increasing travel demand during year-end festive season, Vietjet has ordered new modern aircraft, including Airbus’s newest “extra-long-range” A321XLR, and continues to expand the international flight network. The new routes from Da Nang to Singapore and Hong Kong will strengthen the connection between Vietnam and two major economic and tourism centres in Asia. Vietjet is proud to promote Da Nang, also known as “the most livable city in Vietnam”, to international tourists as well as to create more convenient and cost-saving options for people to explore new destinations. Vietjet is offering more than 2,000 seats departing from Da Nang to Singapore, Hong Kong, Seoul, Daegu, Taipei, Tokyo (Haneda) every day with frequent diversified flight schedules at affordable fares.”

Da Nang, the world’s famous coastal city in Central Vietnam, is gaining popularity not only to domestic but also international tourists. It also serves as a gateway to surrounding tourist destinations including the ancient town of Hoi An, the former imperial citadel in Hue city, Quang Binh, etc.