Sands Resorts Macao and teamLab to Launch Groundbreaking, Immersive Museum at The Venetian Macao

Sands Resorts Macao and art collective teamLab will launch a monumental digital-only museum at The Venetian Macao in January 2020.

The as-yet-untitled permanent museum will be housed in The Venetian Macao’s Cotai Expo Hall F, boasting 5,000 square meters of floor space. With eight meter-high ceilings throughout, space will be transformed by teamLab into an extremely complex, three-dimensional world with varying elevations, featuring constantly changing, immersive artworks. Currently, under construction, the museum will unveil new pieces.

What teamLab calls a “body immersive” museum, the new destination at The Venetian Macao will be a world of artworks that blur the boundaries between the human body and art, challenging the conventional notion of the ‘physical’. Visitors will immerse themselves in the art with others, allowing them to explore new, continuous relationships that transcend the boundaries between themselves and the world.

Established in 2001, teamLab is an international art collective, interdisciplinary group of artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians and architects whose collaborative practice seeks to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, design and the natural world. The group has held hugely popular exhibitions worldwide, with its stunning installations widely shared on social media.

About Sands Resorts Macao – Sands China’s Integrated Resort City

Sands China Ltd. is the leading developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts in Macao. Sands Resorts Macao, in the glittering heart of Taipa’s Cotai Strip, is an integrated resort city and international hub providing an industry-leading array of experiences for business and leisure travelers.

Pulsating with life, day and night, Sands Resorts Macao features an expansive offering of affordable luxury available nowhere else in Macao. This includes around 12,500 hotel rooms and suites, top international entertainment, duty-free shopping with approximately 850 retailers and a huge range of name brands, meeting and exhibition space for Asia’s leading conferences and exhibitions, transportation offerings and well over 150 dining options, with Michelin-starred restaurants, bars, and lounges. Sands Resorts Macao is a must-visit destination providing every guest with an unforgettable experience and unparalleled excitement.

Comprised of The Venetian® Macao; The Parisian Macao; The Plaza™ Macao (featuring Four Seasons Hotel Macao); and Sands® Cotai Central (incorporating the world’s largest Conrad, Sheraton and Holiday Inn hotels as well as The St. Regis Macao), Sands Resorts Macao is Asia’s ultimate destination for both work and play. The Londoner® Macao, the British-themed reimagining of Sands Cotai Central, will open progressively over 2020 and 2021.

About teamLab

teamLab (f. 2001) is an international art collective, an interdisciplinary group of various specialists such as artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians and architects whose collaborative practice seeks to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, design and the natural world.

teamLab has been the subject of numerous exhibitions at venues worldwide, including venues in New York, London, Paris, Singapore, Silicon Valley, Beijing, Taipei, and Melbourne among others. Opened the permanent museum MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM: teamLab Borderless in Odaiba, Tokyo in 2018. The massive body immersive space teamLab Planets TOKYO in Toyosu, Tokyo is on view until Fall 2020. Now exhibiting teamLab: A Forest Where Gods Live – earth music&ecology until Nov 4, 2019 at Mifuneyama Rakuen in Takeo Hot Springs, Kyushu. The new museum teamLab Borderless Shanghai to open in Huangpu District, Shanghai on Nov 05, 2019.

teamLab’s works are in the permanent collection of the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Sydney; Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide; Asian Art Museum, San Francisco; Asia Society Museum, New York; Borusan Contemporary Art Collection, Istanbul; National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne; and Amos Rex, Helsinki.

teamLab is represented by Pace Gallery.

