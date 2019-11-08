United Nations overwhelmingly condemns US embargo against Cuba

Since 1992, the United Nations General Assembly has been passing resolutions calling for ending the US embargo against Cuba. As UN passed its 28th annual resolution calling on the United States to end its blockade of Cuba, 187 countries voted in favor of the resolution, while the United States and Israel voted against it.

“By tightening the grip of sanctions and reinforcing the trade, economic, financial and energy blockade of Cuba, Washington seeks to prevent Cuban citizens from exercising their right to a dignified life and choosing their own social and economic development pattern,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said, addressing the UN General Assembly.

The United States severed diplomatic ties with Cuba in 1961 in response to the nationalization of American property on the island. Washington later enforced a trade and economic embargo on Havana. In December 2014, then US President Barack Obama admitted that Washington’s previous policy towards Cuba was not working and announced a new policy aimed at mending bilateral relations and easing sanctions. However, the rapprochement policy was rejected by Donald Trump. He tightened the rules for Americans travelling to Cuba and imposed a ban on doing business with organizations controlled by the Cuban military.