Guam Visitors Bureau: Over 200 offers available in eighth year of Shop Guam e-Festival

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) is proud to announce that 142 local businesses are taking part in the eighth annual Shop Guam e-festival, providing 208 special offers to island residents and visitors. The GVB signature event launches on Thursday, November 10, 2019, and will run through Thursday, February 10, 2019.

“With over 200 exclusive offers every year from our local businesses, everyone can take part in the Shop Guam e-Festival, for free,” said GVB President and CEO Pilar Laguaña. “Shop Guam is the only campaign that our industry stakeholders can promote their products and services across our diverse source visitor markets. We encourage everyone to download the free app and take advantage of the different experiences and deals, especially during the holiday season.”

Inspired by Airbnb’s Experience Marketplace, GVB is also inviting all aspiring businesses or talents to host an event or experience through Shop Guam.

“Our most significant new focus this year is to bring Shop Guam into the 19 districts and 24 villages across Guam,” said GVB Director of Global Marketing Nadine Leon Guerrero. “We are actively recruiting small village vendors and entrepreneurs to be a part of Shop Guam. It supports GVB’s ongoing effort to extend tourism outside of Tumon and create an impact for Guam’s community at large.”

Shop Guam Ambassadors to promote e-Festival

Seven social media influencers from China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan are on the island this week to help boost the awareness of the e-Festival launch. These ambassadors, chosen by GVB, have over 2.6 million followers, across different social media platforms that include Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, YouTube, Weibo, and Naver. They will also have a more immersive community experience hosted by some of Guam’s aspiring local talents. The 2019 Shop Guam e-Festival influencers are Po Yan (Hong Kong), So Hee Nam (Korea), Ayaka Kawaguchi (Japan), Karen Okajima (Japan), Peter Su (Taiwan), Ruo Guam Nian Hua (China) and An Lan (China).

Upcoming promotional features

The Shop Guam mobile app will continue to be the primary marketing toolkit to help GVB to promote our local attractions and offers. Since GVB launched the Shop Guam mobile app, it has achieved just nearly 200,000 total user downloads. The app will again come with the iBeacon Bluetooth enabled proximity marketing technology and QR Code to send push notifications to the app users when they are near a participating merchant. GVB is also producing social media micro-videos featuring all the merchants and their offers in the campaign throughout GVB’s global social media network, including GVB’s Instagram Stories and TikTok China channel.

Evolution of Shop Guam

The Shop Guam e-Festival began in 2012 with only 10 merchants and has now connected with more than 962 merchants promoting to global markets and tourists. The campaign has attracted 2.2 million visitors to Guam with the ability to reach GVB’s top source markets through innovative marketing technology.

The Shop Guam e-Festival mobile app received the 2017 Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Gold Award for the best mobile app category. In addition, the Shop Guam campaign supported GVB’s historic recognition as the first tourism office in the United States to win the prestigious President’s “E” Award for tourism export excellence.

For more information, contact GVB’s Shop Guam e-Festival liaison Robbie Gerrie S.N. Bautista at [email protected] or call (671) 797-9900.