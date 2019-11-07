Turkish Airlines launches flight to Xi’an, China

Beginning its flights to China back in 1999 with Beijing destination, Turkish Airlines is connecting Xi’an to its flight network as its fourth destination in mainland China after Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou on the 20th year of its presence in the country.

After the meeting between Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, M. İlker Aycı and Secretary of the Shaanxi Province Party Committee, Hu Heping on 5 November 2019, an agreement was made for Turkish Airlines to start its flights to Xi’an destination.

Xi’an flights will initially be three frequencies a week as the flights are being planned to start at the end of 2019 while they are set to increase gradually as the 2020 summer schedule begins. With the launch of Xi’an flights, Turkish Airlines’ reciprocal flights to China will increase to 24 flights a week

On the flag carrier’s new Xi’an flights, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, M. İlker Aycı said; “We expect that the Xi’an flights will contribute to the tourism, trade, culture and economy connections between the two countries. I believe that the transportation bridge built by us will facilitate positive developments beneficial to both communities that have relations deeply rooted in history.”