Hawaii named #1 Top Glamping Destination this winter

Contrary to what most might think, camping is NOT just a summer activity, and Hawaii residents are proving that to be true – Hawaii has just been named the #1 best glamping (luxury camping) destination in the US this winter, according to a recent report issued by the outdoor experts.

Top 10 US Glamping Destinations for 2019

1. The Big Island, Hawaii

2. Austin, TX

3. The Oregon Coast, OR

4. Albuquerque, NM

5. Green Mountains, VT

6. White Mountain National Forest, NH

7. Yosemite, California

8. Denver, Colorado

9. San Diego, California

10. Albany, NY

Fun glamping facts:

• 30% of all leisure travelers have “glamped” in the last two years.

• The glamping trend is driven by a younger, more diverse group of people — 60% of whom are millennials or younger.