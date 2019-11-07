Seychelles strengthens GCC reach through a four-city roadshow

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB), through its office in Dubai, in partnership with Emirates Airlines and Qatar Airways, has embarked its fourth edition of the Four-City Roadshow staged in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait and Doha Qatar in October this year.

The roadshow comprised of a strong delegation including the representative of the STB Office in Dubai, Mr. Ahmed Fathallah; STB Marketing Executive from Headquarters, Ms. Winnie Elisa and the Embassy of the Republic of Seychelles Tourism Attaché, Aliette Esther.

His Excellency Ambassador Jean Claude Adrienne, Seychelles Ambassador based in Abu Dhabi attended the roadshow in the same city.

Several partners from the Seychelles tourism industry supported the 4- day event in the various cities, which provided an increased visibility to the archipelago while promoting their brands and services.

These included AVANI Seychelles Barbarons Resort & Spa, Constance Hotels, Hilton Hotels, MAIA Luxury Resort and Spa, Le Duc de Praslin, Castello Beach Hotel, Valmer Resort, Raffles Seychelles, The H Resort on the accommodation side.

Luxury Travel, Masons Travel, and Vision Voyages and Coco Charter represented the destination management companies and operator’s side.

In each city, the GCC roadshow gathered a roster from Emirates Airlines and Qatar Airways team both official partners for the roadshow.

The four-city roadshow, which aimed at enticing the participants to learn more about the destination, recorded the presence of over 200 top trade partners.

The event, targeted top trade partners in each city where all participants were given the chance to network with the exhibitors and understand the dynamics of the destination including Seychelles being a unique product as a multifaceted holiday destination, the diverse services and experiences the Seychelles offers and packages.

Speaking about the event, Account Manager for STB office in Dubai, Mr. Ahmed Fathallah, conveyed his appreciation in regards to the turnout, which indirectly translates, to their incessant interest to know more about the destination.

Mr. Fathallah further mentioned that the outstanding number of participants signifies the demand partners in the GCC cities receive from potential holidaymakers to Seychelles.

“We always ensure that the roadshow is included in our activity pipeline since we see it as an effective avenue to equip the travel agents and tour operators in the region with further information to better sell and become ambassadors to the destination,” said Mr. Fathallah.

As part of the promotional activities, attendees of the GCC event had an opportunity to win several prizes including trips to the tropical islands, at the end of the workshop in each city.

