web analytics

BREAKING NEWS

Dine in the comfort of your own home with Centara Grand at CentralWorld

editor editorNovember 7, 2019 04:01
Dine in the comfort of your own home with Centara Grand at CentralWorld

For the first time ever in Bangkok, people can now bring the luxury of hotel dining to the comfort of their own home or office since Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld is now partnering with GrabFood!

Treating oneself without the frustration of sitting in the city’s traffic, with a range of menu items is now available from… Read the full article here.

CATEGORIES