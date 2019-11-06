Iran harasses UN inspector: Takes travel documents

An inspector working for the UN nuclear watchdog, International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA), in the Islamic Republic had her travel documents seized and was held while working in Iran.

Diplomats familiar with the IAEA called the incident harassment. One of them said the incident happened at Iran’s enrichment site at Natanz last week. The facility is located in Qom, Iran. Qom is the seventh largest city in Iran and is the capital of Qom Province. It is located 140 kilometers to the south of Tehran.

The International Atomic Energy Agency works for the safe, secure, and peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology, contributing to international peace and security and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. It is the world’s central intergovernmental forum for scientific and technical cooperation in the nuclear field.

This issue is to be discussed at a meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors on Thursday, November 7, 2019, that was convened at short notice to discuss “two safeguards matters” not specified in the agenda.

The Board of Governors is one of the two policy-making bodies of the IAEA, along with the annual General Conference of IAEA Member States. The Board examines and makes recommendations to the General Conference on the IAEA’s financial statements, program, and budget. It also approves safeguards agreements and the publication of the IAEA’s safety standards as well as considers applications for membership.

The 35 Board Members for 2019-2020 are Argentina, Australia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Mongolia, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden, Thailand, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the United States of America, and Uruguay.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s and Iran’s ambassador to the IAEA have declined to comment on the incident.