Poland becomes newest US Visa Waiver Program member

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on the announcement that Poland has officially been designated a member of the Visa Waiver Program (VWP):

“It is cause for celebration in both the U.S. and Poland that the two countries have now formally partnered in the VWP, a program that is the gold standard for simultaneously boosting both U.S. security and the U.S. economy.

“Whenever a country has entered the VWP, the U.S. has always seen a significant increase in visitation from that country—and keep in mind those travelers are then thoroughly vetted under the program’s robust security protocols.

Poland’s admission is projected to generate an additional $702 million in travel spending and 4,300 American jobs in the first three years. The VWP’s ability to increase both American prosperity and American security—not to mention bolstering our relationships with our most important geopolitical allies—makes it a shining example of innovative, win-win policymaking.

“We are grateful to the Trump administration for its recognition of the VWP as a significant contributor to our security and our economy, and we are hopeful that other strong candidates for entry—such as Israel and Brazil—will advance toward membership as well.”