Lufthansa strike: Airline activates special flight schedule for Thursday and Friday

The Independent Flight Attendants Organization (Ufo) has called full-day strikes for Lufthansa on Thursday 7 November and Friday 8 November. Lufthansa will activate a special flight plan between 1 and 3pm CET today, which will be available on airline’s website. Passengers can then check the status of their flights online at airline’s website by entering in the flight number. Lufthansa regrets the inconvenience for the passengers.

On Thursday, 7 November, 2,300 of the 3,000 planned Lufthansa Group flights can be operated. On Friday, 8 November, 2,400 Lufthansa Group flights will operate. As a result of the strike, around 180,000 passengers will be affected by 1300 flight cancellations.

The Group Airlines Eurowings, Germanwings, SunExpress, Lufthansa Cityline, SWISS, Edelweiss, Austrian Airlines, Air Dolomiti and Brussels Airlines will not be affected by the strike. Their flights start on schedule. Lufthansa currently examines on which routes these airlines can use larger aircraft in order to offer passengers affected by the strike alternative travel options.

Regardless of whether or not a their trip will be affected by a cancellation, all Lufthansa Group passengers with a booked flight to/from or via Frankfurt and Munich for Thursday, November 7 and Friday, November 8 can rebook their flight once free of charge, in exchange for an alternative Lufthansa Group flight within the next ten days.

Passengers can use the Deutsche Bahn in exchange for flights on domestic routes, regardless of whether or not their flight has been cancelled. Customers can convert their ticket into a Deutsche Bahn ticket under “My bookings” at airline’s website. Therefore, it is not necessary that passengers present themselves at the airport. Seat reservation is recommended.

Lufthansa passengers who have planned a trip for Thursday or Friday are requested to check the status of their flight at airline’s website before starting their journey. Passengers who have provided the relevant contact details will be actively informed of any changes by SMS or via e-mail. The contact details can be entered, viewed or changed at any time via airline’s website under “My bookings”. Passengers can also inform themselves about changes to their flight status via Facebook Messenger.