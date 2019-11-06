Old farms and agritourism: One step away from Rome

As part of the program, “Experiential Tourism in the Roman countryside farm for new atart-ups,” the Rome Chamber of Commerce and Agro Camera Azienda Speciale set up promotional initiatives for the press. The purpose was to deepen their knowledge of Sabina, the historic location where farms have added the commonly-defined rural hospitality to their primary activities: agritourism.

Just a stone’s throw away from Rome, the Eternal City introduces the visitor to a suggestive green heritage rich in surprises. Today, this is subjected to a rigorous regime of environmental protection.

The inspection/visit in the Sabina area, in the eastern Lazio, is crossed by the Nomentana and Salaria roads. Here, among the many structures of rural hospitality, those of the ancient fiefdoms stand out. There is the Bagolaro, La Cerquetta, I Casali del Pino, and Borgo Pallavicini Mori, positioned on scenic hillside promontories in a territory dominated by castles. The buildings were constructed in past centuries by Savelli families, Crescenzi Stefanini, Orsini and Orsini Barberini, as well as important abbeys and villages.

Green Oases

The characteristics of the high-level farms visited, manage accommodation facilities to be considered hotels, (if compared to those of the metropolitan level) that are immersed in green oases.

The high standard and comfort of housing leases is adequate for the primary functions required in the “farm” category: they serve the user of a simple day “out of town” or those who opt for a longer stay. The produce of their own countryside is vegetable, and a variety of animals, including olive oil and wine.

The definition of “upper-level hotels” is appropriate to these old-time country farms that skilled interior decorators have revived giving a touch of elegance and classic refined interior decoration. The welcoming style, the in-house service, and last but not least the comfort, complete the modern managing style. The ample congresses and events space, swimming pools, beauty centers, saunas, and Turkish baths are all services usually available in starred city hotels.

Farms

Each farmhouse occupies from 150 to 400 hectares and is surrounded by pine tree forests, olive groves, vineyards, orchards, and vegetable gardens.

The agricultural activity of some of them includes the production of wheat and other cereals, table products, sunflowers, as well as fruit, and genuine honey and jams.

The catering served by the 4 agritourism kitchens is managed by skilled chefs who propose traditional dishes. The wine list also invites to taste the house brand red and white varieties.

Baked desserts and creams are strictly handmade, abundantly present even on the tables of breakfasts.

The journey started in Rome at 9:30 am and ended in Rome at 4:00 pm the following day, including travel times. Visitors were given the possibility to have lunch, dinner, visit each structure, and indulge in brief moments of rest.

Visitors to Sabina can visit the districts by purchasing short excursions organized by the chosen agriturismo to places of historical and cultural interest in the area: Mentana, Palombara Sabina, Nerola, Monterotondo. All will enjoy a short and healthy regenerative vacation in Sabina.

Historical notes

The name of the region derives from the Sabini, an ancient Italic population that bordered to the west with the Etruscans, to the south with the Latins, to the north with the Umbrians, and to the south with the Sannio river. The first contacts of the Sabines with Rome are lost in legend, although it is certain that Romans and Sabines were for a long time in perpetual reciprocal war and that an interpenetration took place between the 2 peoples, so much so that from a certain moment the Sabines settled on the Colle (hill) Quirinale (the present sit of the President of Italy), greatly contributing to the growth and strengthening of Rome.