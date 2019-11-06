Castle Hospitality Group announces new senior management

Castle Hospitality Group has announced new senior management hires, both of whom have returned to Castle after gaining extensive leadership experience at various hospitality companies in Hawaii.

Jeff Caminos, Senior Vice President of Operations, Castle Hospitality Group

Caminos returns to Castle Hospitality Group as Senior Vice President of Operations, overseeing all hotel and resort condominium operations as well as Castle’s newest acquisition, Chase ‘N Rainbows. He brings more than 35 years of extensive hospitality operations experience to his new leadership role at Castle.

Caminos most recently served as Vice President of Operations at Aqua-Aston Hospitality, where he supervised all resort operations along with new property development, guest services and renovation initiatives. Prior to working at Aqua-Aston Hospitality, Caminos spent more than 9 years with Castle, starting as General Manager of Kamaole Sands on Maui before advancing as Vice President of Operations. During his time at Castle, he was instrumental in the company’s growth in Micronesia and Thailand. He has also previously held numerous senior-level operations positions with Aston Hotels & Resorts, Colony Resorts, and Sheraton Hotels & Resorts.

Renette Carpio, Director of Operations, Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii

Carpio has been named Director of Operations for Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii, which markets vacation rental units throughout the Hawaiian islands through an exclusive distribution technology. She is responsible for the daily operations of the largest single source of Hawaii-specific vacation rentals in the marketplace.

Carpio brings more than 30 years of experience in the travel and tourism industries to her position, 15 years of which she’d previously spent with Castle Resorts & Hotels. She most recently served as Director of Owner Services/Operations at Aqua-Aston Hospitality, where she managed all condominium properties, facilitated all AOAO board meetings including all facets of AOAO operations, and promoted effective communication among owners. Prior to her time at Aqua-Aston Hospitality, Carpio spent 10 years as Director of Owner Relations/Operations for Castle Resorts & Hotels in Honolulu and 5 years as General Manager of various Castle Resorts & Hotels properties on Maui.