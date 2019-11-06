Air Cargo: How fast can the industry change?

What should be the speed of change and transformation in the air cargo industry? This philosophical cum practical question generated some interesting moments at the 5th Air Cargo Summit in Delhi on November 5. The event was organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Some government officials voted for faster progress, while some private players called for slowing down. Earlier, the position was reversed. There were also those also who suggested cautioned optimism.

Amber Dubey, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, set the ball rolling, as it were, by calling on the industry to think big. She explained that the scope was big, and the industry should match the speed of work of the ministry. Dubey is one of the few who has recently moved from the private sector to the government side in a new scheme to induct outsiders into the ministry at senior levels.

The need for greater training in air cargo was emphasized by both sides, so that the young can be equipped for future needs, not only for their own requirements but for others as well.

Solve problems quickly in new India, was the advice of Dubey, who was earlier a consultant and may return to that career field after 3 years working in the government.

Speakers, both industry leaders and officials, called for increasing India’s share in the marketplace. However, details need to be worked out, rather than only making general intentions, said some experts who have spent long years towards this end and know where the pitfalls in the air cargo industry are.

Vandana Aggarwal, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Civil Aviation, revealed during the summit that several countries want Indian expertise in creating corridors. Also pointed out by several speakers was the need for more warehouses and infrastructure.

The summit was unique in many ways, and it will be watched as to how fast, or slow, progress is made on the goals set forth at the meeting.