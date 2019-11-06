Kuwait City hosts 52nd meeting of Arab Air Carriers Organization

Kuwait’s capital Kuwait City today welcomed the 52nd annual general meeting of the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO).

At the opening ceremony, Kuwaiti Finance Minister Nayef Al-Hajraf said in the light of the rapid developments in the world, the Arab airlines need to further open horizons to help promote the sustainable development of the Arab world.

The Arab society should cooperate to achieve success and economic security by confronting challenges, overcoming difficulties and promoting the concept of the common Arab market, he added.

Yousef Al-Jassem, chairman of Kuwait Airways, said the Arab air transport sector is a major engine for the economies of Arab countries.

The pivotal issues include operational restrictions in air service agreements and the ability of airlines to fully play their economic role, he noted.

Abdul Wahab Teffaha, AACO secretary general, said the global aviation sector has witnessed an average six-percent growth in the passenger numbers since 2010.

Traffic at Arab airports has increased by an annual average of 6.8 percent since 2010, he added.