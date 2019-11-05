Etihad Airways and Tourism Malaysia partner to attract visitors to Malaysia

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, today announced a partnership with Tourism Malaysia to attract visitors from Europe and the Middle East to Malaysia, via the airline’s Abu Dhabi hub.

Etihad Airways began flying to Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, in 2007 and has since flown 2.7 million passengers to Malaysia on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Travelers interested in visiting Malaysia can also enjoy a free two-night hotel stay, exclusive deals and endless adventures in the vibrant city of Abu Dhabi as part of Etihad Airways’ Free Stopover program.

Abu Dhabi highlights include:

• Qasr Al Hosn, the symbolic birthplace of Abu Dhabi

• Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, a theme park inspired by the world-famous Italian car brand

• Home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit

• The recently opened Louvre Abu Dhabi