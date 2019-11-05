Seychelles welcomes Sky News Arabia to its shores

Sky News Arabia in partnership with the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB), embarked on a 5-day journey to the Seychelles showcasing the Islands’ lush biodiversity and vibrant creole culture on the TV channel’s morning show, Hakibat Safar.

The Hakibat Safar show, a weekly segment where the hosts explore cultures and attractions of different destinations, giving their UAE audience an insight into these countries, enticing them to visit these locations themselves.

During their stay in Seychelles, the Sky News team explored the capital of Victoria, enjoying the destination’s rich historical and cultural memoirs from the iconic Clock Tower and Natural Museum to the small souvenir shops scattered all over the town.

Taking advantage of the tropical weather, the team participated in several activities including zip lining and water sports such as diving and snorkeling in the crystal blue waters, observing the vibrant marine life.

Since a trip to the Seychelles would be incomplete without visiting, its pristine beaches it is so well known for, the Sky News Arabia team made no exception to the rule. One of those beaches visited by the team is the Anse Lazio beach situated on the second largest islands of the Seychelles, Praslin. The island is also home to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Vallée De Mai, where the team explored the site’s verdant biodiversity, including the Coco de Mer, the world’s largest nut indigenous to the Seychelles.

To complete their memorable experience of the Creole culture and the destination, the Sky News Arabia team had the opportunity to indulge in a range of culinary delights within the stretch of their 5-day stay at the destination.

Mr. Ahmed Fathallah, Account Manager for STB Office in Dubai expressed his satisfaction to have had the prestigious television team in Seychelles.

“To experience is one of the most effective methods to entice the clients as they can passionately share their experience and advise which product and services will be suitable for each segment. We will continue to partner with esteemed entities in the region as this serves as a valuable tool,” says Mr. Fathallah.

The Sky News team was hosted by the H Resort Beau Vallon Beach during their stay.

After their trip, the Sky News Team was able to present their experience to their audience, showing them why the Seychelles is one of the most alluring island destinations in the world.

