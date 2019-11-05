Sharjah promotes top local tourist attractions at WTM London

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) is at the World Travel Market (WTM) London for the 17th consecutive year as part of its intensified campaign to promote Sharjah’s diverse and unique tourist offerings on the world stage. During the event, SCTDA will showcase a range of attractions that make Sharjah one of the region’s favorite family destinations on the world map today. In cooperation with its partners from the public and private sectors, SCTDA will also promote tourism programs and initiatives designed to attract tourists to the emirate, cultural and eco-tourism products, a wide range of sports, recreational and artistic activities, and adventure packages capable of delivering an enhanced tourist experience.

H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said, “WTM 2019 will allow us to raise awareness about Sharjah’s growing tourism sector. It will enable the Authority to help put Sharjah on the world tourism map and entice more tourists worldwide, including travellers from the UK, Ireland, and other parts of Europe, thus bringing us closer to our goal of attracting 10 million visitors by 2021.”

H.E. Al Midfa concluded, “Our participation at the WTM is part of our response to the directive of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to make Sharjah a global touristic destination. During the event, we will have an opportunity to see the latest trends in the global tourism sector, showcase Sharjah’s beauty and offerings such as events, festivals, and exhibitions, meet and exchange experiences with decision-makers, and learn about the latest practices in tourism, hospitality, and travel.”