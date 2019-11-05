Oman Airports to host World Travel Awards Grand Final 2019 at Royal Opera House Muscat

World Travel Awards (WTA) has partnered with Oman Airports to host its highly-anticipated Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2019 on 28th November at the Royal Opera House Muscat. Leading figureheads and decision-makers of the global travel industry will attend the red-carpet gala reception in the beautiful Sultanate of Oman.

Dramatically wedged between soaring mountains and the Arabian Sea, the ancient city of Muscat is home to old forts, flower-filled parks and rich traditions.

Oman Airports, a government entity established as one of the key pillars in Oman’s tourism sector, will proudly host the prestigious ceremony at one of the country’s landmarks, The Royal Opera House Muscat. As an important arm of the Oman Aviation Group Companies, hosting the anticipated WTA event will further strengthen the tourism and transport sectors in the Sultanate.

Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA, said: “We are honoured to host our Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2019 in the Sultanate of Oman. From magnificent mountains and paradise beaches to beautiful deserts, Oman offers a wealth of incredible landscapes and travel experiences. I look forward to welcoming the world’s most senior decision-makers for our first ceremony in this incredible country.”

He added: “WTA has maintained its position as the industry leader for the past 26 years, consistently proving its value as the global benchmark for recognising excellence in travel and tourism. I greatly look forward to welcoming the world’s most senior travel industry figures to this incredible country for the culmination of our year-long search to find the world’s finest travel brands.”

Joining forces with renowned international bodies such as the WTA will further enhance the Sultanate’s position as a key regional player in the travel and tourism industry for both the business and leisure segments.

Sheikh Aimen bin Ahmed Al Hosni, Chief Executive Officer, Oman Airports said: “Hosting the WTA Grand Final Gala Ceremony also enables us to bolster our support for the Oman Aviation Group to strengthen the tourism and transport sectors and achieve the strategic goals of Oman 2040. Having approached international markets and strengthened our relationships with key players in the travel and tourism sectors over the years, we felt it our responsibility to support and host international events of such magnitude here in Muscat. Our sponsorship of this grand event will further enable us to attract global travel and tourism brands to visit Oman and see first-hand its true beauty and potential.”

Over the past year since the opening of its new terminal, Muscat International Airport, the Jewel of Oman, has witnessed considerable shifts in its prevailing approach to high-level service and travel experiences, which have enhanced the airport’s reputation at international levels. Significant achievements have led to the airport being awarded multiple times for its outstanding performance, winning ‘Middle East’s Leading New Tourism Development Project Award 2018’, ‘World Leading New Airport 2018’, and ‘Middle East’s Leading Airport 2019’.

Regional ceremonies on the WTA Grand Tour 2019 include Montego Bay (Jamaica), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Mauritius, Madeira (Portugal), La Paz (Bolivia), Phu Quoc (Vietnam). The winners of these regional ceremonies progress to the Grand Final in Oman when the winners of the prestigious World categories will be unveiled.