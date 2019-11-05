California Tourism: California is open for business

California’s tourism industry remains largely unscathed from wildfires that broke out over the past two weeks. Fires are nearing containment, and weather forecasts are favorable.

The affected regions of Sonoma County and west Los Angeles are returning to business as usual and reassuring visitors and meeting planners that the regions are open and ready to welcome visitors.

While fires of any size in populated areas are destructive, California’s visitor experience remains intact. Airports, roads, hotels, wineries and other attractions are open for business.

Visit California President & CEO Caroline Beteta today issued the following statement:

“California’s travel industry extends its deepest appreciation for the state’s fire service and first responders, whose heroic efforts have saved countless lives and businesses across the state.

The quick progress firefighters have made is immensely encouraging – both for the thousands of travelers with plans to visit and the communities that rely on visitors to fuel their economies.

Both Sonoma County and Los Angeles are quintessential California experiences for residents and visitors alike, and now is the time to visit.

California is safe to visit, and travelers can access information about all Golden State destinations at VisitCalifornia.com.”

Conditions in California’s wildfire-affected communities continue to change rapidly.