FAA first National Drone Safety Awareness Week starts today

Today, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) kicks off its first National Drone Safety Awareness Week, November 4-10, 2019.

The FAA’s highest priority is to ensure the safety of the National Airspace System (NAS) as we continue to safely integrate drones into the NAS. This is an opportunity to share your commitment to drone safety.

During this weeklong campaign, the FAA will be highlighting how key sectors use drones for good. Many of our stakeholder communities are planning local events that engage and educate the general public about drone safety.

Key sectors have a specific day of the week to focus on an area of interest or expertise:

• Monday: Public Safety and Security

• Tuesday: Business – Photography, Real Estate, Insurance

• Wednesday: Business – Infrastructure and Agriculture

• Thursday: Business – Commercial and Medical Package Delivery

• Friday: Education and STEM

• Saturday and Sunday: Recreational Flyers

Use #DroneWeek to share your safety story.