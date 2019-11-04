Powerful earthquake hits off Tonga, no tsunami threat to Hawaii

Powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake jolted 131 km WNW of Neiafu, Tonga at 22:43 GMT on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 18.4 degrees south latitude and 175.2 degrees west longitude.

Fiji and Niue were also affected by he quake.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) confirmed that there is no tsunami threat to the State of Hawaii.

Preliminary Earthquake Report:

Magnitude 6.9

Date-Time • 4 Nov 2019 22:43:33 UTC

• 4 Nov 2019 10:43:33 near epicenter

Location 18.574S 175.249W

Depth 13 km

Distances • 133.7 km (82.9 mi) W of Neiafu, Tonga

• 284.1 km (176.1 mi) N of Nuku�alofa, Tonga

• 619.1 km (383.9 mi) ESE of Labasa, Fiji

• 643.2 km (398.8 mi) SW of Apia, Samoa

• 668.6 km (414.5 mi) E of Suva, Fiji

Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 8.5 km; Vertical 4.4 km

Parameters Nph = 119; Dmin = 563.1 km; Rmss = 0.91 seconds; Gp = 53°