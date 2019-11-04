Strong earthquake strikes near the coast of Coquimbo, Chile

Strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck near the coast of Coquimbo, Chile today.

Authorities in Chile said the quake was felt in the country’s capital Santiago and central cities.

There were no immediate reports of damages from today’s earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey put its preliminary magnitude at 6.0 and said its epicenter was located 17.4 miles (28 kilometers) southwest of Illapel, Chile near the country’s central coast. It had a depth of 49 kilometers.

Preliminary Earthquake Report:

Magnitude 6.0

Date-Time • 4 Nov 2019 21:53:25 UTC

• 4 Nov 2019 18:53:25 near epicenter

Location 31.822S 71.366W

Depth 49 km

Distances • 28.0 km (17.4 mi) SW of Illapel, Chile

• 38.4 km (23.8 mi) W of Salamanca, Chile

• 71.0 km (44.0 mi) N of La Ligua, Chile

• 107.5 km (66.7 mi) N of Hacienda La Calera, Chile

• 136.9 km (84.9 mi) N of Valpara�so, Chile

Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 4.1 km; Vertical 4.0 km

Parameters Nph = 155; Dmin = 76.8 km; Rmss = 1.19 seconds; Gp = 25°