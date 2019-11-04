22 startups join Airbus accelerator program

Airbus has selected twenty two new startups to join its BizLab for the launch of the fifth accelerator program, providing a platform to develop previously untapped technologies and ways of working in the aerospace sector.

During the six-month acceleration program, the startups will receive support from an international team of experts from various fields and have access to dedicated coaching staff, networking opportunities and co-working spaces.

Hailing from nine countries around the world, the twenty-two new startups were selected out of 704 applications from 59 countries. One of the main criteria used in the selection process were the synergies between the start-up projects and company’s sustainability, environment and innovation strategy in the fields of reduction of emissions and alternative propulsion technology, additive manufacturing, data analytics, robotics, smart protection and testing systems and artificial intelligence.

The selected startups will join a unique consolidated global network and be based on one of Airbus’ four BizLab campuses; Toulouse (France), Hamburg (Germany), Bangalore (India) and Madrid (Spain).

Airbus BizLab is a global aerospace business accelerator where start-ups and Airbus intrapreneurs speed-up the transformation of innovative ideas into valuable businesses. Since starting in 2015, Airbus BizLab has used this “hybrid” concept to accelerate 72 start-ups and 54 internal projects, which have raised a combined €23.5 million.