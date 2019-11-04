New EasyJet connection to Egypt takes off from Naples to Hurghada

The easyJet airline has kicked off a new connection to Egypt that flies from Naples, Italy, to Hurghada in the Red Sea. This increases the offer of leisure destinations from Naples, the capital of the Campania Italian region, thanks to this new connection that will be operational twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The new flight represents a further extension of the offer for Campania passengers and offers greater connections with international destinations of the British air carrier network.

Present at the Capodichino airport since 2000, today, easyJet has carried over 12 million passengers to and from Naples, increasing Naples’s connectivity with the rest of the peninsula and with Europe every year.

From Capodichino Airport, EasyJet offers its passengers 44 national and international connections with 3.6 million seats offered in the 2018 fiscal year. For this year the company expects a further growth of 18%.