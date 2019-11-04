Alliance with Emirates to strengthen connectivity in Europe

Vueling airline and International Airlines Group (IAG) announced a new interconnection agreement with the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates. This agreement allows Vueling to become a partner in Europe for the largest airline in the Middle East, Emirates, which operates around 3,400 flights a week from its Dubai base of operations to 85 countries on 4 continents.

This alliance also allows Emirates to benefit from Vueling’s vast network of connections covering over 120 domestic and international destinations.

Initially, daily connections will be offered by the Barcelona-El Prat and Rome Fiumicino airports, where the UAE air carrier has a large presence and currently operates with model B777 and A380 aircraft.

Emirates passengers traveling from Dubai to Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, and Milan, therefore, can now connect directly with Vueling flights and reach destinations in Italy and Spain such as Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Alicante, Bilbao, and Las Palmas.

“The goal of agreements with long-haul airlines, which have a strong presence in global markets, such as the Middle East, is to promote the internationalization of Vueling,” reads a note from the carrier, “thus expanding the connectivity. Currently, there are interconnection agreements with American Airlines, Royal Air Jordanian, Cathay Pacific, Latam Airlines, Hainan Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Asiana, Etihad Airways. Furthermore, Vueling has alliances with IAG Group airlines, Iberia and British Airways, as well as with Qatar Airways.”