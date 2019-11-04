Over half of Russian holidaymakers did not travel in 2019 due to lack of funds

More than half of Russian holidaymakers postponed or skipped their trip this year due to financial problems, Russian RIA Novosti reports with reference to the popular survey service.

4265 Russian holidaymakers took part in the survey. About quarter of them were already on the tour or planned to complete it before the end of the year.

58% of respondents were forced not to travel because of financial problems. 7% decided to spend the money set aside on vacation to pay off a mortgage or another loan. The same number of Russian holidaymakers spent their holidays at home, since there was no one to leave the cat with or their close relatives needed care.

6% of respondents did not go anywhere because of work or simply did not want to. 5% refused to go anywhere due to health problems or accumulated household chores.

About 4% of Russians do not travel due to the lack of a company and about 2% cannot leave the country due to being barred for various reasons from doing so.