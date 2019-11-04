US Tourism & Leisure industry sees a 7.7% drop in deal activity

The US tourism & leisure industry saw a drop of 7.7% in overall deal activity during September 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 36 deals worth $7.12bn were announced in September 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 39 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 26 deals which accounted for 72.2% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with eight deals, followed by private equity with two transactions, respectively accounting for 22.2% and 5.6% of overall deal activity in the country’s tourism & leisure industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading deal category in the US tourism & leisure industry with total deals worth $5.8bn, while M&A and venture financing deals totaled $1.23bn and $85.35m, respectively.

US tourism & leisure industry deals in September 2019: Top deals

The top five tourism & leisure industry deals accounted for 92.3% of the overall value during September 2019.

The combined value of the top five tourism & leisure deals stood at $6.57bn, against the overall value of $7.12bn recorded for the month.

The top five tourism & leisure industry deals of September 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1. Mirae Asset Global Investments’ $5.8bn private equity deal with Anbang Insurance Group

2. The $516.3m asset transaction with Caesars Entertainment by Imperial Companies

3. Kinepolis Group’s $152.25m acquisition of MJR Theatres

4. The $63.5m asset transaction with Hilton Worldwide Holdings by Suffolk University

5. Miami Southern Hotels’ asset transaction with Stambul USA for $37m.