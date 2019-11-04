Thirteen people wounded in Istanbul terror bus attack

A man who rammed a bus into a crowded bus stop in Istanbul and stabbed several people who tried to stop him from fleeing the scene, was arrested by Turkish police. According to Istanbul police, At least 13 people were injured in the incident, including two children. Around five of the victims are thought to have been critically wounded.

According to reports, three Iranian nationals and two children were among those hurt. The 33-year-old suspect also stabbed a man who attempted to prevent him from running away.

Video taken in the aftermath of the attack shows emergency workers and police at the cordoned-off bus stop. Several people are sitting on the pavement, although it’s unclear if they were among those who were injured.

Istanbul police are still trying to establish a motive for the terrifying incident.