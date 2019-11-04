Arab Air Carriers Association: VJ Poonoosamy to moderate CEOs’ Panel

The Arab Air Carriers Association (AACO) is currently meeting n Kuwait for the AACO 52nd Annual General Meeting. Today and tomorrow under the Esteemed Patronage of His Highness the Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and by kind invitation of Mr. Yousef A. ALJassem Al-Saqer/ Chairman of Kuwait Airways and Chairman of the 52nd AGM leaders will be discussing important issues in regards to Arab Airline companies.

The AGM is the major event on AACO calendar which brings together the CEOs of 33 member airlines in addition to a large number of stakeholders, AACO partner airlines and industry partners, as well as international and local press which are gathered together for two days of networking, brainstorming on industry issues and high-level discussions.

To stand out globally as THE association that serves with dedication the Arab airlines and to be instrumental in dealing with the evolving aviation industry.

AACO mission is to serve the Arab airlines, represent their common interests, and facilitate, in a manner consistent with all applicable competition and other laws, their cooperation so as to improve their operational efficiencies and better serve the travelling public.

AACO Objectives

To support the Arab airlines’ quest for highest safety and security standards.

To support the Arab airlines’ quest for developing their environmental policies for processes in harmony with the environment.

To actively contribute in the development of human resources.

To interact with the regulatory bodies to support and protect the interests of the Arab airlines.

To launch joint projects between member airlines with the objective of achieving efficiencies that will lower their costs in a manner consistent with all applicable competition and other laws and that enhance members’ best practices.

To provide forums for members and for industry partners to enhance the knowledge base.

To reflect the positive image of The Arab Airlines Globally.

Strategy

To initiate and implement Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Time-bound synergistic targets (SMART) that serve its objectives.