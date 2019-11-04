Korean Airlines new approach to communicate safety

In-flight safety videos are required to present necessary safety information such as luggage storage, items banned during the flight, seat belt signs, emergency exits, actions to take when using the airbag and how to wear the life jacket.

Korean Air is now airing a new safety video starring SuperM, a popular global K-Pop group, in partnership with SM Entertainment, the largest entertainment company in Korea.

Other airlines have introduced witty safety videos featuring national celebrities, but this is the first safety video in music video form featuring influential K-pop artists the likes of SuperM.

A renowned songwriter of SM Entertainment, Kenzie, created a song called “Let’s go everywhere,” which was turned into a K-pop music video. By integrating safety rules into the music video, a unique in-flight safety video was created.

The video features a mix of genres: hip-hop, R&B, electronic, deep house and synth pop. By mixing multiple genres into one song, the video aims to capture the attention of a wide range of passengers.

■ The cast of Korean Air’s new in-flight safety video is glamorous.

SuperM is a new group created by SM Entertainment, with seven K-pop stars from existing SM boy groups: Taemin from Shinee; Kai and Baekhyun from Exo; Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127 and Ten and Lucas from WayV. Additionally, BoA, a famous K-pop singer, served as the video’s narrator, drawing additional attention.

Comprised of already successful K-pop stars, SuperM’s popularity has skyrocketed. The group held its first concert in October in Los Angeles and is now embarking on a North American tour. Its first mini album topped the chart on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The safety video’s song, “Let’s go everywhere,” will be released as a single album in November. According to Korean Air, profits from the album will be donated to the Global Poverty Project’s Global Citizen campaign. Global Citizen is a campaign that aims to end extreme poverty, climate change and global inequality in collaboration with leaders of 193 United Nations member nations, governments, philanthropists and civil organizations.

Meanwhile, Korean Air will be hosting events to promote the safety video. A video “sharing” event will be held Nov. 4 to Dec. 10, encouraging customers to share the video uploaded on Korean Air’s Youtube channel (www.youtube.com/koreanair) on their own SNS channels. A model airplane with the SuperM livery will be awarded to the first 100 winners. More information about promotional events is on the airline’s website: www.koreanair.com.

■ Contributing to global spread of K-pop culture

Several major global airlines have created unique in-flight safety videos that reflect culture and characteristics of their country. For example, British Airways conveyed a witty safety message by featuring British celebrities. Air New Zealand had a safety video themed after “Lord of the Rings,” featuring the Hobbit and elves. Virgin America drew attention with its song-and-dance safety video.

Korean Air’s unique safety video draws on the popularity of K-pop and Korean culture and with this video’s launch, the airline is actively spreading Korean popular culture around the world.