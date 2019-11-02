Madagascar National Tourism Board organized a four-city roadshow in India and Raining responses from Indian Travel Trade

Madagascar’s stunning beauty is so bountiful that a lifetime would not be enough to encompass them all. It is one of those rare destinations with the art of conjuring up your dream of getting away to discover the treasure island and cultures. The traditional and natural heritage of Madagascar is undoubtedly rich with 80% of its wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, beaches and adventure activities.

Madagascar National Tourism Board in collaboration with Air Madagascar, Air Austral, Tsaradia and Air Mauritius had their first sales mission in India which was organized by ksaenterprise.com with its four-city roadshow in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai from 21 Oct to 24 Oct 2019.

The honorable President and Chairman of Madagascar National Tourism Board, Mr. Narijao Boda highlighted the destination’s unique features and also to educate travel trade on the same and thereby attracting a large number of Indian travelers to the fourth largest Island country in the world.

Mr. Narijao Boda said, “We are pleased to tap the India market; as both the countries have long cultural and traditional connection, it will be easy to understand the requirement of the Indian market which is very much potential for any African country. We are very well aware of the strong outbound tourist growth of Indian market and closely work with the local partners to attract more travelers from India. We are in plans for the familiarization trip for 40 travel agents to Madagascar, to the selected travel trade and media. The segments we want to welcome are honeymooner and nature enthusiast to explore Madagascar.” One of Madagascar National Tourism Board’s next steps is also to invite bloggers to discover the Treasure Island and thus reach Indian travelers online.

At present there is no direct flight between India and Madagascar but Air Madagascar came with the great news to welcome Indian travelers with the direct flights connecting India’s financial capital with Madagascar’s capital town Antananarivo. The direct flight from Mumbai to Madagascar is expected to start from June 2020.

Mr. Rabaritsialonina Jaona, Overseas Sales Manager of Air Madagascar said, “We are excited to announce that by June 2020 Air Madagascar will connect both countries with the direct flight between Mumbai and Antananarivo the capital city of Madagascar. The direct flight will be of 6 hours journey bringing in Island Country closer to the travelers’ heart.”

Madagascar, being fourth largest Island country in the world offering a wealth of unique biodiversity fosters the development of outstanding plant and wildlife that includes 43 National Parks, 294 bird species, 6 endemic baobab species, around one hundred lemur species and over 1000 species of orchids. There are abundances of adventure activities one can enjoy in Madagascar, to name few are – bird watching, trekking, hiking, scuba diving, sport fishing, kite surfing, sailing, whale watching, motorbike, Quad, and Mountain bike trekking.