Enjoy a Magical Winter Wonderland at Sands Resorts Macao

Warm things up at Sands Resorts Macao this winter with a wide range of celebrations, entertainment, accommodation and shopping offers plus dining for visitors to enjoy from Nov. 14, 2019 – Jan. 10, 2020. With a stunning inverted Christmas tree, and attractive shopping and room offers, Sands Resorts Macao is the perfect destination for a magical Winter Wonderland getaway.

Winter Wonderland in Venice and Paris

At The Venetian® Macao, visitors will be enchanted by dazzling Winter Wonderland decorations throughout the lagoon area from Nov. 15, 2019 – Jan. 2, 2020, including a magnificent 48-foot Christmas tree and Christmas train featuring Santa and his grotto ready to welcome visitors.

Sands Resorts Macao will also welcome back its signature 3D light and sound spectacular, projecting festive themed images including a tribute to the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region onto The Venetian Macao’s 43,000-square-feet façade. The state-of-the-art animated show will run every 30 minutes nightly from Nov. 14, 2019 – Jan. 2, 2020, 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Guests can also send Christmas greetings from the ‘Venice Post’ corner by the lagoon and take photos with Santa at The Venetian Macao from Nov. 15 – Dec. 25 (Santa not available Mondays).

Meanwhile at The Parisian Macao, visitors can enjoy a snowy wonderland and interactive decorations with a light show and dazzling colour scheme. There will be magnificent lighting all around The Parisian Forecourt, with all-new outdoor decorations throughout the gardens and Eiffel Tower offering perfect photo opportunities. The centrepiece will be an amazing inverted 50-foot Christmas tree at the rotunda lobby.

The Eiffel Tower’s Grand Illumination Show Christmas Edition will run over the festive season from Nov. 14, 2019 – Jan. 2, 2020, 6:15 p.m.-midnight. Another highlight of the winter celebration will be a dazzling 3D light and sound spectacular – La Magie De Noël – which will delight audiences by projecting beautiful festive images on the sky ceiling of the Place Vendôme at Shoppes at Parisian between Nov. 14, 2019 ­– Jan. 2, 2020, every hour from 12-9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Countdowns

Guests and visitors can celebrate New Year’s Eve at Sands Resorts Macao with the biggest free countdown celebrations along the Cotai Strip. Taking place at The Venetian Macao’s lagoon area and The Parisian Macao’s Le Jardin, the evening will include live music, festive food and drink, giveaways and more. There will also be a spectacular countdown concert at Cotai Arena on New Year’s Eve.

Winter Shopping Rewards – Earn More by Spending More

The largest luxury duty free shopping experience in Macao with over 850 fashion and lifestyle outlets, Sands Shoppes Macao’s exclusive Winter Shopping Rewards offers shoppers an unbeatable deal. Spend at two different stores and redeem up to a maximum of MOP 10,000 worth of shopping vouchers to use at all participating outlets at Sands Shoppes.

A Delicious World of International Dining

Celebrate Macao’s UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy status with superb dining at over 150 international dining options at Sands Resorts Macao this winter. The festive season offers the perfect opportunity to explore a Black Pearl-awarded and Michelin-starred array of great restaurants, including special festive menus at Portofino, Chiado and Brasserie, as well as celebration buffets at Le Buffet, Grand Orbit and Bambu.

Enjoy a Taste of the Suite Life

Guests can maximise their stay at one of Sands Resorts Macao’s seven world-class hotels by relaxing in the luxury of an indulgent suite. Families will love the Famille Rooms at The Parisian Macao and Family Suite at Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel, couples will adore the beautiful Champagne Suites at The Parisian Macao while The Venetian Macao’s Premio Suites are perfect for everyone!

The Ambassador Suite at Four Seasons Hotel Macao features hardwood floors, plush carpets and eye-catching art. Enjoy panoramic views from floor-to-ceiling windows, customisable beds with your choice of mattress toppers and bathroom amenities by Bulgari.

Stay Longer and Save

Enjoy year-end savings on a luxurious stay at The Parisian Macao and The Venetian Macao. Stay two nights and save 25% off our best available rates, with rooms starting at HKD/MOP 899 a night. Stay three nights or more and enjoy even larger savings, with rooms starting at only HKD/MOP 798 a night. Book today and stay between now and January 5, 2020.

Stay Two Nights and Receive 25% Discount

Booking period: Now until Jan. 5, 2020

Stay Period: Now until Jan. 5, 2020

Length of stay: Two nights maximum

Rate: From HKD/MOP 899* at The Parisian Macao / HKD/MOP 1,124* at The Venetian Macao

Stay More, Save More

Booking period: Now until Jan. 5, 2020

Stay Period: Now until Jan. 5, 2020

Length of stay: Three nights minimum

Rate: From HKD/MOP 798* at The Parisian Macao / HKD/MOP 998* at The Venetian Macao

Room Reservation Hotline

International call: +853 2882 8878

China toll free: 4001 208 873

Hong Kong toll free: 800 906 309

India toll free: 000 800 050 8006

About Sands Resorts Macao – Sands China’s Integrated Resort City

Sands China Ltd. is the leading developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts in Macao. Sands Resorts Macao, in the glittering heart of Taipa’s Cotai Strip, is an integrated resort city and international hub providing an industry-leading array of experiences for business and leisure travellers. Pulsating with life, both day and night, Sands Resorts Macao features an expansive offering of affordable luxury available nowhere else in Macao. This includes around 12,500 hotel rooms and suites, top international entertainment, duty free shopping with approximately 850 retailers and a huge range of name brands, meeting and exhibition space for Asia’s leading conferences and exhibitions, transportation offerings and well over 150 dining options, with Michelin-starred restaurants, bars and lounges. Sands Resorts Macao is a must-visit destination providing every guest with an unforgettable experience and unparalleled excitement.

Comprised of The Venetian® Macao; The Parisian Macao; The Plaza™ Macao (featuring Four Seasons Hotel Macao); and Sands® Cotai Central (incorporating the world’s largest Conrad, Sheraton and Holiday Inn hotels as well as The St. Regis Macao), Sands Resorts Macao is Asia’s ultimate destination for both work and play. The Londoner® Macao, the British-themed reimagining of Sands Cotai Central, will open progressively over 2020 and 2021.

For more information about Sands Resorts Macao, please visit https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com.

* Subject to 10% service charge and 5% government tax. Terms and Conditions apply.