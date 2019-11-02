King Tut’s exhibition in London: 285K tickets sold before official opening

Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities announced that 285,000 tickets for King Tutankhamun exhibition in London were sold before the event’s official opening.

London is the third stop to host “Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition after Paris, where it received more than 1.4 million visitors, according to the organizing company.

In a statement on Saturday 02/11/2019, the ministry said that Egypt’s Ambassador in London Tarek Adel and prominent archaeologist Zahi Hawass attended yesterday’s official inauguration of the exhibition along with about 1,000 British celebrities and prominent public figures.

The opening was also attended by a number of accredited ambassadors, Egyptologists and representatives for travel agencies.

The exhibition displays 150 artifacts of the ancient Egyptian king’s belongings.