Dream Cruises ship rescues three men from their sinking boat

Dream Cruises’ cruise ship, Genting Dream, was quick to response to a sinking boat in distress and performed a life-saving rescue operation off the coast of Tanjung Pelepas in Johor, Malaysia, after being informed by Johor’s Vessel Traffic Information System (VTIS) in the early morning on 1 November 2019 (Friday). T

he quick actions of the well-trained ship crew members led by Captain Jukka Silvennoinen of Genting Dream resulted in all three men being rescued from danger and safely brought on board Genting Dream, where they received special medical care and assistance.

“Dream Cruises compliments Captain Jukka Silvennoinen and his crew aboard Genting Dream for their swift response in rescuing and aiding the three men from their sinking boat and bringing them to safety aboard the ship,” said Mr Michael Goh, President of Dream Cruises.

The three rescued men were subsequently transferred to a Malaysian Coast Guard vessel where they were transported safely back to shore.