Pakistan PM ready to cash in on multi-billion China tourism dollars

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Gilgit-Baltistan is a gateway to the multi-billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project which will bring development in the area in the days ahead.

In his address at the Azadi Parade in Gilgit on Friday, the prime minister expressed confidence while alluding to the immense beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan that now more tourists will be visiting the region which will bring prosperity and ensure a brighter future for its people, as DND News Agency reported.

The prime minister said that Pakistan has been opened for tourism as visa for the citizens of 70 countries have been abolished and they can get the visa on arrival at the airports.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan will be uplifted as per the principles of State of Madina. He said that Pakistan is a great gift of God and it is the first Country which was carved out in the name of Islam.

“We will make this Country a glorious example for the world by following the principles of state of Madina,” he reaffirmed.

Paying tributes to the valiant freedom struggle of the people of Gilgit against Dogra regime, the prime minister noted that if they haven’t fought that war they too probably would have been facing the oppression of Modi regime today.

Furthermore, he said that no force can stop the Kashmiri people to get freedom from the cruel clutches of India.

The prime minister said that Narendra Modi has played his last card by revoking the special status of the occupied territory on August 5. He said that the oppressive regime of Modi has imposed a cruel curfew in occupied Kashmir over the last three months and millions of people have been confined to their homes by nine hundred thousand Indian troops.

Imran Khan said that Pakistani nation stands by Kashmiri brethren. He said that he is the ambassador and spokesperson of the Kashmiri people and will plead their case at every fora.