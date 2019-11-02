Southwest Airlines reaching more of Hawaii

Southwest Airlines announced it will launch 2 daily flights from San Diego to Hawaii beginning mid-April 2020. On April 14 the first flight will take off between San Diego and Kahului, Maui, with a second flight scheduled for April 20 between San Diego and Honolulu on Oahu.

The airline also announced an increase in the number of interisland flights between Kahului on Maui and Honolulu on Oahu. and Kahului. Two daily flights will be added to this route beginning April 14, 2020.

Travelers will have happy pocketbooks if booking now under Southwest’s famous low introductory fares for these new flights.

During the popular 2020 Merrie Monarch hula festival held on the Big Island, the airline will add interisland flights to accommodate the surge of travelers. There will be 6 flights daily between Honolulu and Hilo from April 15-18, and 7 flights on April 19.