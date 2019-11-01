Another Russian ill-fated SSJ100 passenger jet makes emergency landing

According to Russian aviation officials, yet another SSJ100 Sukhoi Superjet-100 passenger aircraft, with 80 passengers and six crew on board. was forced to return to departure airport and make an emergency landing, after one of its portside engine went dead.

Shortly after the aircraft belonging to Russian Yamal Airlines took off from Tyumen airport for St. Petersburg, its portside engine went shut down. The crew made a decision to burn off fuel and return to Tyumen.

“The Superjet landed at departure airport. The landing was normal. Nobody was hurt,” the regional Emergencies Ministry office said, adding that emergency services were on duty on the runway just in case.

Collision with a bird was to blame for the forced emergency landing of the passenger liner, the press service of the air carrier Yamal Airlines said. “It was a bird strike [that killed the portside engine],” the source reported. According to a source, the plane was built in April 2017.

None of the passengers required assistance, the press service of the regional office of the Emergencies Ministry said. “The emergency services are leaving the airport. The plane landed safety. None of the passengers required assistance,” the source said.

The airline informed the passengers they would be put on a next flight.