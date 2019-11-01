Newest trend in Barbados: Jamaica Sandals style

Sandals Resorts, a Jamaica hotel trendsetter since 1981, is setting standards high for recently-opened 5-star luxury all-inclusive resorts in Barbados.

Jamaica is known for white sand beaches, Reggae music, and Bob Marley. It is home to the fastest man in the world – Usain Bolt, and the famous Jamaican Bobsled team. Here, jerk chicken was born, and the island is also known for its rum and Blue Mountain Coffee.

Barbados, like Jamaica, offers clear calm waters and tree-lined sandy beaches. On this island, during the day, there is snorkeling, swimming, and simply basking in the joy of the tropics. Then when the sun sets, a nightlife that is always buzzing emerges from tiny villages to energetic bars right on the sand.

The Sandals Resort group is bringing luxury vacations Jamaica style to Barbados and putting the best of both island nations under one exciting roof.

Sandals in Barbados

Learning from its Jamaica forerunner and wanting to double its offerings, the Barbados resort which opened in 2015 boasts not just one, but 2 luxury Sandals locations on the island – Sandals Barbados and Sandals Royal Barbados. Guests get a mega-vacation that includes 2 resorts for the price of one. They may experience the 17 gourmet restaurants, 12 bars, and beaches at St. Lawrence Gap, as well as unique amenities from a British pub to a bowling alley. These adults-only resorts are right next to each other, just a stroll apart.

What guests are saying

In a very recent review from October 2019 by a guest from the UK on TripAdvisor, JayJayBear wrote: “Had 7 nights with friends at this lovely hotel. Room spotless, luxurious and comfortable. All the restaurants were fabulous. Staff friendly and attentive, and grounds kept impeccably. This really is an all-inclusive luxury resort with high-quality food and drinks including premium brands. Show cooking at Kimonos was a highlight. The fact you can use the facilities at the neighbouring Sandals Royal means you never get bored and makes this a huge resort to enjoy. Beach stunning and sea clean and great to swim in. Pools all very nice and fantastically lit at night. Short transfer to airport and Bridgetown.”

Also staying at Sandals Barbados last month for their 25th anniversary was Mills1994 who shared: “Can’t say enough wonderful things about Sandals Barbados. This resort is top notch in every way. The staff are friendly and always willing to help meet your every need. This is by far the most gorgeous beach of any Caribbean island I have been to. White sand and blue water and not a drop of seaweed. … Sandals Barbados is a trip of a lifetime and well worth every penny. We will definitely be returning.”

Perhaps you should be making your reservations for Sandals Barbados so that you, too, can be writing your own glowing review about your happy vacation and promising to come back again and again.