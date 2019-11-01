California wildfires: Helping travelers navigate their trip

The west coast United States comprised of California, Oregon and Washington are increasingly responding to wildfires. In order to help travelers stay safe and maximize their vacations to the region, an enhanced website has been unveiled by Visit California.

The effort builds on a year-old collaboration between the three states, with the formation of the West Coast Tourism Recovery Coalition to raise consumer awareness about the many communities and experiences that remain unaffected across the region.

WestCoastTravelFacts.org now includes webcams and real-time air-quality information at key destinations and multi-state itineraries to inform travelers who may decide to reroute road trips or seek more planning ideas for trips to the West Coast.

The aim is to provide up-to-date information about what visitors may face if natural disasters or weather incidents – including wildfires or snowstorms – threaten to disrupt their travel plans and to guide them to enjoy their vacation.

“The West Coast is a massive 205-million acre area, and wildfires in one location typically have no impact beyond the immediate region,” said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California. “Our first concern is always the safety and well-being of residents and visitors, so we recommend visitors planning a trip to the West Coast have access to most current facts and plan accordingly. This partnership and website will help them do that.”

Added Todd Davidson, Travel Oregon CEO: “Visitors come to the West Coast for stunning mountain hikes, sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, and a taste of some of the world’s finest wine and best craft brews. The most important thing to Visit California, The Washington Tourism Alliance and Travel Oregon is to offer an unparalleled visitor experience. When fires occur, we come together to show how the West is one by offering up the resources travelers need to make an informed decision about their travel plans.”

California wildfires “underscore the ongoing need for coordinated travel communications among tourism offices in California, Oregon and Washington State,” said David Blandford, co-chair of the Washington Tourism Alliance. “We are committed to providing real-time resources for travelers and assisting in business recovery for our industry.”

The centerpiece of the site is a “Current Conditions” mapping feature that details air quality and allows visitors to navigate to other nearby destinations in the three states. It includes:

dozens of color-coded air-quality readings from the three states

forty webcams that show real-time conditions at popular destinations, roadways and key attractions, including national parks

locations and information for welcome centers in all three states

The “Explore” section features popular itineraries in each state and a handful of multi-state road trips – handy information when travelers decide to re-route.

The site also includes important emergency resources in each state and an expanded news section.

For more news about California, please click here.